120-year prison sentence upheld for Dexter arsonist

Following a lengthy legal battle on a post-conviction appeal, the 120-year prison sentence for a Dexter man was upheld Wednesday in court. In summer 2016, the city of Dexter, was terrorized by a spree of business burglaries by the defendant, Edward Lusk, that involved extensive property damage. Every few days, a new business was burglarized and damaged. Much of the community was gripped by the fear of where and when the next burglary would occur. Lusk was charged with 25 felony counts through Stoddard County on Aug. 26, 2016. After a change of venue to Cape Girardeau County, Lusk was sentenced on Aug. 18, 2017, to 120 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Soon after his conviction on Nov. 27, 2017, Lusk filed a post-conviction motion to vacate the judgement and sentence. The trial was held on Lusk’s appeal on Aug. 3. On Wednesday, a judgement was entered upholding and affirming Lusk’s conviction and 120-year sentence.

On July 10, 2016, windows were broken out of Battles Communication and the business ransacked. On July 12, 2016, the law offices of John Ringer and Bradley Jarrell were burglarized, ransacked and set on fire. The building and nearly all contents of the law offices were a total loss. On July 15, 2016, Extreme Skate was broken into, a sink was clogged and water left running. The result was extensive flooding of the business and severe damage to the wooden skating rink floor. The only thing stolen from the business was some food out of a vending machine.

On Aug. 2, 2016, Dexter Automotive was burglarized and evidence of an attempted burglary was found at the law office of C.H. Parsons. Dexter Automotive suffered extensive damage to the building, its contents and numerous vehicles. It appeared that an attempt was made to set the building on fire as well. On Aug. 24, 2016, El Cabrito Resturant’s windows were smashed and the business burglarized. Also on Aug. 24, the Small Wonder’s child care facility at First Baptist Church was burglarized. While inside the play area of that day care, Lusk defecated and urinated on the floor where the children played. Prior to this burglary spree, Lusk had 11 felony convictions. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver commended the work of the Dexter Police Department, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri State Fire Marshall for their tireless work on this case.

“Around-the-clock surveillance and diligent police work solved this case and prevented what was certain to culminate in the loss of life,” Oliver said. “The investigation was a frustrating and stressful time for myself and all agencies involved, and I commend them for their dedication to our community.

In its judgment upholding the conviction, the court noted “[Lusk’s] attorney admitted the ‘resolve’ of Prosecutor Russ Oliver to seek the maximum sentence possible on as many counts as possible was not in question…counsel had represented more than 100 defendants that Mr. Oliver had charged and prosecuted…counsel was certain that Mr. Oliver would try every count at as many jury trials as it took to obtain convictions for every offense.”

Following Wednesday’s ruling, all State appeals are now fully exhausted for Lusk, according to Oliver.

