Friday, August 20th, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Tulsa, OK — Authorities in Oklahoma were called to a report of “a body in the river,” but when they reached the “corpse,” they discovered that the swimmer was very much alive… and merely relaxing in the shallow water.
In a Twitter post, the Tulsa Fire Department ssaid that crews responded alongside the Tulsa Police Department and EMS when callers reported “a body in the river.” “We launched a boat and discovered that the man was just lying in the water,” the tweet said.
A video included in the post shows the man sitting up when firefighters reached him and started checking for signs of life.