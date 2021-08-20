Judge sentences Kansas City man for possession of a firearm while an unlawful user of controlled substances

United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. sentenced a Kansas City, Kansas resident to 42 months in prison. 22-year-old Danequay Smith pleaded guilty to being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm. On March 14, 2020, an officer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being operated by Danequay Smith for having a headlight out. When the officer approached the vehicle, he immediately noticed the odor of marijuana emanating from inside the car. Smith and his passenger were asked to exit the vehicle. The officer conducted a search of the car and located a small quantity of marijuana and a firearm that was lodged between the driver seat and the center console. The firearm was equipped with a high capacity magazine that was loaded with several rounds of ammunition. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Julie Hunter is handling the prosecution.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!