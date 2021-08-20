Sen. Blunt on Afghanistan: This was an unforced error

President Biden says U.S. troops will stay in Afghanistan until all American civilians are out. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says troops should not leave the troubled country for a long time.

Blunt is a senior member of the Senate Intelligence Committee and says in the past US Troops stayed in countries to keep stability. Blunt praises Missouri cities that are stepping up to receive Afghani refugees. He is talking to the State Department daily to help evacuate interpreters who helped us.

