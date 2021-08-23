MO Public Defender System hopes to eliminate waiting list for services soon

The Missouri Legislature passed a state budget this year that includes hiring a total of 53 new public defenders statewide. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox said 34 of those positions have been filled. Fox hopes to eliminate soon a waiting list for services, which currently includes about 800 active cases.

Most of the new hires are awaiting the results of their bar exam and those results are expected next month.

