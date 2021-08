A Portageville man was killed Saturday evening in an ATV accident in Pemiscot County. 64-year-old Mark Turner was travelling on County Road 318, ¼ of a mile south of Hayward, when he travelled off the right side of the road. Turner hit a ditch embankment and the ATV overturned. He wasn’t wearing a safety device at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the 40th fatality for Troop E this year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!