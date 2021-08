Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office personnel are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday. Deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of a Fruitland business at 9:16 p.m. Sunday. Deputies were immediately dispatched. Upon arrival, the deputies found the suspect or suspects had left the area. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

