Many Missouri students head back to school this week. Moberly Superintendent Dr. Dustin Fanning says there is excitement.

This is the second year Missouri students and school workers are dealing with the coronavirus. Last school year, more than 80-percent of Missouri K-12 public school students learned in person.

