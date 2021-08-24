MO doctor thinks full FDA approval will help to put shots in arms of some vaccine-hesitant residents

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first coronavirus vaccine to receive full review by the U.S. regulator. As the delta variant continues to target mainly unvaccinated people, about 44-percent of Missourians are completely vaccinated. Co-director of infectious diseases at Washington University in St. Louis Doctor Bill Powderly said the vaccine has been given to millions of people.

Kaiser Family Foundation polling released in June shows about 30-percent of unvaccinated Americans say they would be more likely to get a vaccine if full FDA approval is given.

