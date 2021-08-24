Tuesday, August 24th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Iowa City, IA — When a “very large bag of marijuana” tumbles out of your shirt after the handcuffs have been applied, do not be surprised when the cops ignore your disavowal of ownership of said weed. Police responding to calls about a disturbance at an Iowa apartment building discovered 19-year-old Kyle Clark and another man “face to face yelling at each other.”

Upon spotting the Iowa City Police Department officers, Clark tried to walk away from cops, who noticed he “had a very large bulge under his shirt near the waist line like he was trying to hide something.” When a cop asked if the protuberance was “a bag of weed,” Clark reportedly “tried to walk down the stairs which was a dead end.”

After Clark was handcuffed around 3:00 a.m., “a very large bag of marijuana fell from under his shirt. He claimed it wasn’t his,” reported Officer Tyler Lakose. The complaint does not indicate whether Clark explained why he had someone else’s stash–which weighed about four ounces–nestled against his belly. Clark was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug counts and booked into the Johnson County jail.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!