Jackson PD searching for driver of big rig

The Southeast Missourian reports that Jackson Police Department officials asked Monday for the public’s help in identifying the trucking company and/or driver associated with a vehicle suspected of being involved in an accident. The crash occurred July 28 on North Farmington Road. Anyone who may have seen the truck July 28 and can identify the trucking company or know who the driver was may contact officer Pablo Sanchez at psanchez@jacksonpd.org; (573) 243-3151, ext, 2116; or tip@jacksonpd.org.

