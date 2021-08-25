Largest unsanctioned boat races in the nation are this weekend in mid Missouri

Since 1988, the largest unsanctioned boat races in the country have been taking in mid Missouri. The Lake of the Ozarks Shootout returns this Saturday and Sunday. Shootout President Ron Dugan says he expects 80,000 to 110,000 spectators. The registrations are also ahead of last year.

Last year, the top boat speed was 202 miles per hour. In 2020, 400-thousand-dollars was raised for over 30 Lake-area charities and eight fire departments.

