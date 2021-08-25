Memorial service for SIU Carbondale student Keeshanna Jackson is set

A memorial service for 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson, of Chicago, a Southern Illinois University Carbondale freshman who died Sunday, will be held today at 6:30 p.m., in the Student Center Ballrooms on the SIU campus. Chancellor Austin A. Lane and Associate Chancellor of Enrollment Management Wendell Williams will provide opening remarks after an introduction by Isaiah Overton, president of SIU Carbondale Undergraduate Student Government. Carbondale Police say multiple shooters are believed to be involved in a deadly shooting that took the life of Jackson. Police were called to an off-campus house party in the 500 block of West Cherry Street just after 3:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. Jackson was pronounced dead at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Three other victims – 29-year-old Jyrin Blair, of Marion, 23-year-old Raheem Sylas, of Murphysboro, and a juvenile victim from Marion – were treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Carbondale Police are wanting to talk to anyone who attended the party. Information can be given anonymously.

Other Memorial Service Information:

Father Joseph A. Brown, professor, Africana Studies; Darryl Cox, pastor, New Zion Missionary Baptist Church; Christopher Swims, pastor, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, and Casey Raymer, pastor, Vine Church, all in Carbondale, will deliver remarks. Larry Lee III and Roshonda Lee will provide music. Larry Lee II, pastor of Refuge Temple Church of God in Christ in Marion, will deliver closing remarks.

