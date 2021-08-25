MO Attorney General sues Columbia Public Schools Over Mask Mandate
The state attorney general has added a case against Columbia Public Schools- to his legal fight against mask mandates. Yesterday, Eric Schmitt sued the district and any district that imposes mask-wearing for students and staff as a solution to spreading COVID-19. He says the decision should not be up to local officials when he says it’s not supported by science. The lawsuit, which incorporates three counts, argues that the imposition of a mask mandate on schoolchildren is arbitrary and capricious. Schmitt explains what that means.
Schmitt is already in lawsuits with St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Jackson County. A judge has temporarily barred St. Louis County from mandating mask-wearing.