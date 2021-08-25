MO Holocaust Education Awareness Commission chair says ban on race education could impact Holocaust teachings

The chair of the Missouri Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission says a ban on teaching about race in Missouri K-12 public schools could end up impacting the way educators teach about the Holocaust. During a legislative committee hearing Monday about what is referred to as critical race theory, Dee Dee Simon spoke for informational purposes. Critical Race Theory refers to an academic study taught largely in higher education that reviews the impacts race and racism have on institutions and legal systems.

Representative Ed Lewis said lawmakers don’t want to limit teaching about the Holocaust.

