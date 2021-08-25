Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Sikeston

A man was struck by a vehicle Sunday in Sikeston. Lieutenant Jon Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports that 55-year-old Demetrius Flowers was struck while walking on West North Street at around 4:45 Sunday afternoon. Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was conducted Monday afternoon. No arrests have been made and Lieutenant Broom said that the driver of the vehicle has cooperated with the ongoing investigation.

