River Radio Redhawks Tailgate

SEMO Redhawks football is back, and so is the River Radio Tailgate! We can’t wait to see you, and we have some great sponsors lined up to give you all kinds of reasons to stop in!

Food from Rosati’s Pizza, El Sol, Firehouse Subs and Little Caesar’s Pizza will be on hand. We’ll have a great selection of FREE beverages from Kohlfeld Distributing, who is a presenting sponsor alongside JSE Surplus!

Pop in, grab some refreshments and say hi to the Armstrong Outdoors crew, and check out their Redhawks gear, too!

Where can you score your exclusive tickets? Head to Little Caesar’s Pizza in Cape or Simply Swirled in Cape starting when they open on Friday, 8/27! Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so get there soon!

