Weenesday, August 25th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Orlando, FL — Chief Wiggum would not approve. Two “Simpsons” fans are facing narcotics charges after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Florida yielded an assortment of drugs from inside the duo’s vehicle. Police say that 36-year-old Milton Gardner was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Equinox that was pulled over on an Orlando street by sheriff’s deputies who reported that the vehicle smelled of marijuana.

Seated next to Gardner was 22-year-old Destiny Jackson. After the occupants exited the car at the direction of police, a search of the auto turned up three baggies of pot “where Milton and Destiny were seated,” a baggie with cocaine residue, and a plastic pipe. Gardner and Jackson were each arrested for possession of cocaine, pot, and drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was also charged with possessing fentanyl and eutylone, a designer stimulant. When the pair was busted, they were wearing identical shirts featuring “Simpsons” family members Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Gardner and Jackson were collared about a mile from Universal Studios, which features “Simpsons”-themed rides and recreations of Springfield landmarks like Moe’s Tavern and Kwik-E-Mart.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!