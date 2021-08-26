New MO law will let restaurants permanently sell carryout booze
A new state law beginning this week will let Missouri restaurants sell carryout mixed drinks to customers on a permanent basis. At the start of the pandemic, Governor Parson temporarily relaxed some state regulations that gave restaurants this option. Garry Vaught owns a gastropub and steakhouse called Beks. He says sales of to-go alcohol added up.
The new law allows take-out alcohol orders, as long as the drink is sold with food and served in a tamper-proof container.