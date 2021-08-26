Suspect sought in Poplar Bluff shooting

Authorities in Butler County are searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting in Poplar Bluff. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that on Monday a caller reported that a silver mustang was chasing a white Crown Victoria from a business on South Broadway to an apartment on Highway 53. During the chase, the mustang was trying to run the crown victoria off the road. The chase ended at the apartment and shots were exchanged between the parties. The passenger of the mustang was shot while the driver fled the scene on foot. The passenger, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. The driver of the mustang has been identified and a search is ongoing. The driver’s identity was also not released. Dobbs says that the incident is still under investigation.

