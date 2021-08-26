Thursday, August 26th, 2021

ODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Boca Raton, FL — A Delray Beach man allegedly fell asleep in his car while in the Wendy’s drive-thru late Monday night. According to a police report reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com, Steven Wulf told officers — who apparently had to work quite diligently to wake him up — that he had consumed three rum and cokes at O’Brien’s before the Wendy’s incident.

From the police report: “The officer knocked on the window of Wulf’s vehicle for about two minutes while telling Wulf to roll the window down, and he continued to fumble with the gear shift and the air conditioner before rolling the window down. Wulf finally unlocked the door and exited the vehicle, stumbling out. When Wulf was asked if he knew what day it was, he swayed back and forth to keep balance and had a blank look on his face. Wulf could not advise what day it was or where he was.”

The police report also said, “While speaking to Wulf, I could smell the odor of alcohol emanating from his breath, and he was slurring his words.” According to the arrest report, Wulf refused a breath alcohol test. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and later released on his own recognizance. A court date is currently pending.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!