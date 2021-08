Missouri has 34 schools for severely disabled children. They serve young people ages 5 to 21. During a Missouri House Budget Committee hearing, Dr. Kari Monsees with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the schools can contact the agency for federal coronavirus aid.

The schools are primarily funded by the state.

