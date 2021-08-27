Friday, August 27th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Mammoth, WY — A Connecticut woman faces a week in jail and $2,400 in fines after being prosecuted for walking across a thermal area in Yellowstone National Park. “Although a criminal prosecution and jail time may seem harsh, it’s better than spending time in a hospital’s burn unit,” said acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray in a press release.

26-year-old Madeline Casey of New Hartford, Connecticut, appeared before Magistrate Judge Mark Carman on August 18th in Mammoth Hot Springs for sentencing. She was charged with walking off the boardwalk in the Norris Geyser Basin to get closer to a thermal pool and geyser. Casey was photographed and filmed venturing off the boardwalk, despite the fact that many signs are posted along the route warning visitors.

“Boardwalks in geyser basins protect visitors and delicate thermal formations,” said Morgan Warthin, Yellowstone public affairs officer. “The ground is fragile and thin and scalding water just below the surface can cause severe or fatal burns.” In addition to the jail time, Casey was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $40 in fees and a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Resource Fund.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!