A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help the family of Keeshanna Jackson with memorial costs. Jackson was shot and killed at an off-campus party on Sunday. She was a freshman at SIU Carbondale. To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/8z8q/donations-for-shannas-family

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!