Golconda, IL man arrested on child pornography charges

A 19-year-old Golconda, IL man was arrested on child pornography charges. The Illinois State Police reported that Kaleb Schutt was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. He was taken into custody after ISP Division of Criminal Investigation officials and agents with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office conducted a search at a home in Golconda on Thursday. Schutt was booked into the Saline County Jail and charged with distribution of child pornography (class X felony), possession with intent to disseminate child pornography of a victim under the age of 13 (class X felony), and possession of child pornography of a victim under the age of 13 (class 2 felony). He is awaiting a bond hearing.

