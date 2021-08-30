Menu

“Hope on the River” Book Author Signing In St. Louis, MO

WHAT: The non-profit Executive Director who took a leaky homemade raft down the  Mississippi River from St. Paul, Minnesota to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 2020 has  published a book detailing his dangerous journey to keep his organization afloat and  has embarked upon a 10-state book tour to promote it. The book, “Hope On The  River: An Unlikely Captain’s 1700-Mile Mississippi River Journey On A Leaky Raft  To Save His NonProft” is available at all major booksellers, and 100% of the profits  will go to benefit Spare Key, www.sparekey.org, non-profit serving families facing a  critical illness or serious injury pay their bills through www.HelpMeBounce.org 

WHO: Erich Mische, Executive Director of Spare Key and the Unlikely Captain who  successfully made his way down the Mississippi River on a leaky raft 

WHEN: Tuesday August 31st, 2021 

5:00- 8:00 PM 

WHERE: Boathouse at Forest Park 

6101 Government Drive, St. Louis, Mo 63110 

WHY: In 2020, Spare Key, like nearly every non-profit in America, was in danger of closing  its doors because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Its  Executive Director decided to journey down the Mississippi River in a desperate  attempt to raise funds and awareness for the organization to keep it afloat. One year  after his trip, Mische has written and published a book and is on a 10-state book to promote it and Spare Key and its www.HelpMeBounce.org platform to support  families facing a medical crisis avoid adding a financial crisis to their lives.  

HOW: For interviews or additional information, please contact Erich Mische,  (651) 600-1188 or at erich@sparekey.org 

