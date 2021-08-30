MO plans to release K-12 standardized test scores in October

Missouri expects to release standardized test scores in October for the state’s K-12 public school students. Due to the pandemic disrupting in-seat learning, many education leaders across the country have warned that they anticipate declining test scores. During a House Budget Committee hearing Wednesday, state Education Commissioner Dr. Margie Vandeven said she expects lower math scores among the younger grade levels.

Vandeven says the state has tracked data to know which schools educated students in-person versus hybrid or remote learning – and to see if there were regional impacts as well as modes of instruction that made a difference. Last December, the Missouri Board of Education voted to avoid using 2021 test results for state and federal accountability.

