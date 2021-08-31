Cape police respond to increase in vehicle break-ins near Lexington and Amblewood

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has seen an increase in vehicle break-in reports in the parking lots near Lexington Avenue and Amblewood Drive in the past 30 days. Sgt. Joey Hann said the police department’s criminal analyst conducted a check upon theft reports in the area and found an increase. The number of break-ins and thefts that have occurred is difficult to quantify. One common denominator of the thefts was victims did not lock their vehicles and left valuable items inside the vehicles within public view. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

