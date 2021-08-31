ISP investigate Johnson County, IL homicide
On Aug. 28th, 2021, around 11:45 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 in conjunction with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, investigated a shooting that occurred on the 6000 block of Dutchman Lake Road, Johnson County, IL. 51-year-old Joseph Geyman, of Tunnel Hill, IL, suffered injuries he sustained by gunfire and is deceased. The suspect, 68-year-old Larry Cavitt, of Goreville, IL, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder (Class X Felony). Cavitt is in custody at the Massac County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 at 618-542-2171 Extension 1207.