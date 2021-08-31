Lack of funding prevents MO from helping thousands of rape victims

In 2020, nearly 15-thousand victims asked a Missouri rape crisis center for help. During a statewide task force online listening session last week, members found out about eight-thousand of those victims were turned away due to lack of funding. State Senator Jill Schupp, a member of the task force, says members want to hear from the public to get survivors the help they need.

The public can fill out an online survey by September 30 and participate in the next online listening session on September 14. Both the survey and listening session can be found by searching online for Missouri sexual assault task force.

