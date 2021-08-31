MO School Board Association leader responds to attorney general’s lawsuit challenging school mask requirements

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools leadership and any K-12 public school in the state requiring students and staff to wear masks. Schmitt argues that parents and families should be the ones to decide whether children should wear masks to school to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Executive director of the Missouri School Boards’ Association Melissa Randol says the lawsuit is a significant erosion of the state’s tradition of local control.

Randol says she is not advocating for mask requirements but instead wants health experts to help guide schools in their local safety measures. She also questions why Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit, instead of requesting an immediate injunction to block mandates from being used while the case plays out in court.

