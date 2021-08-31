Tuesday, August 31st, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Aspinwall, PA — Police are investigating after a taxidermy rhinoceros head was found on the sidewalk in Aspinwall. Cameron Taylor was walking his dog when he stumbled upon the head. Officer Mike Broker with the Aspinwall Police Department confirmed that one of their officers was flagged down Saturday night regarding the rhinoceros head.

Aspinwall Police took custody of the head, which they say appears to be authentic. Police say they are in the process of contacting the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to find out what the legalities of possessing such an item are.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 is trying to learn how the head had gotten to the sidewalk. “The police officer actually showed us video footage of the guy [who left the dolly there],” Taylor said. So far, nobody has come forward to claim the head and police are unsure of to whom it belongs.

