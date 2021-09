Authorities in Williamson County, IL are investigating after a body was found in a pond. Sheriff Bennie Vick says the victim, who has not yet been identified, is thought to have attended a recent party at a residence located at 8196 Old Route 13. The victim was found floating in a pond at that location early Sunday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone else who attended that party to contact their office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!