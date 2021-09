Bond has been set at $750,000 for a Goreville, IL man accused of murder. 68-year-old Larry Cavitt faces one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Battery in the August 28 shooting death of 51-year-old Joseph Geyman of Tunnel Hill. Court documents indicate Geyman was shot in the head with a 9 millimeter handgun by Cavitt. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance September 15.

