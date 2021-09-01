Governor Parson Ends Existing State of Emergency by Terminating Executive Order 20-02

Last week, Governor Mike Parson terminated Executive Order 20-02 ending the State of Emergency that had been in effect since March 13, 2020. Upon the termination of Executive Order 20-02, Governor Parson issued Executive Order 21-09, which represents a more targeted State of Emergency declaration that acknowledges the continued needs of Missouri’s health care system. While Missouri’s economy has improved, the health care system is still experiencing strain due to current staffing shortages being exacerbated by COVID-19.

Executive Order 21-09 invokes the Governor’s emergency powers pursuant to Section 44.100 and activates the Missouri National Guard for continued mission support in recovery operations, if needed. The order also keeps in place provisions related to remote notary services and telehealth, and it allows state agencies to request waiver of certain statutory and regulatory requirements that would otherwise hinder the state’s response to ongoing COVID-19 challenges.

Any statutory or regulatory waiver approved under Executive Order 20-02 that is still in effect as of the date of the new order will remain in place. Approval of any new waivers will be aimed at supporting Missouri’s health care system and response to COVID-19. New requests will be subject to approval from the Governor’s Office.

Under the new order and as part of the transition process from the previous order, the state has significantly scaled back the number of waivers in effect. At the peak, more than 600 statutory and regulatory waivers were in place; however, only 163 waivers remain in effect under the new order. Many of the remaining waivers are implemented by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The remaining waivers were found to be necessary to support the health care system, provide regulatory flexibility, and ensure the state remains federally compliant.

Executive Order 21-09 will terminate on December 31, 2021. To view the order, click here or see attachment.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!