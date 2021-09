Red Cross responders from Missouri are working long days to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts. Joann Woody, with the Red Cross, says about 30 responders from Missouri and Arkansas are in Louisiana helping with sheltering and feeding operations, among other things.

Volunteers and staff are assigned to help for about two to three weeks.

