Thirty Two line workers and equipment ready to get down to business in Hurricane Ida recovery in Mississippi

Power is out for millions in the south after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday. Thirty-two electrical and line crew workers from Missouri are deploying to near Natchez, Mississippi. Kerry Cordray with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance says hundreds of crews from all over the country are standing by or getting to work.

The Missouri line crews consist of about 32 workers and 21 well-equipped vehicles to help in the recovery efforts. They will assist the Southwest Electric Cooperative, a power company serving a 9-county area.

