Blunt: Broadband will grow if treated like essential service

Senator Roy Blunt says the solution to getting broadband across the state is to treat it more like an essential or necessary service. There are large patches of Missouri not covered by high speed internet – and businesses and farms need to be connected to the information grid.

He recently spoke to government and utility leaders in Mid-Missouri. Broadband researchers in Missouri say there is enough funding to get connections started, but providers do not want to lose money and people must be able to afford it.

