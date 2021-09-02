Health care system CEO: Infusion is free and safe vs. Ivermectin for animals

Bothwell Regional Health Center is the site of a COVID-19 treatment called Monoclonal Antibody Infusion – a proven way to ease the virus and its symptoms. Yet there are cases of people trying drugs meant for animals instead of these treatments. Center CEO Lori Wightman explained how this is a dangerous choice.

Wightman says there is a free—and proven— treatment available. The governor freed up 15 million dollars in COVID relief funds to provide for these infusion centers around the state.

