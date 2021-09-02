Missouri’s top search & rescue team is helping Hurricane Ida victims

Missouri Task Force One is in Louisiana braving the challenging conditions to help Hurricane Ida victims. Boone County Fire District Chief Scott Olsen says there’s no electricity, little running water, and the weather is very hot and humid. Despite that, Olsen says the 80 members, of the state’s top search and rescue team, are in good spirits.

Members are doing searches, collecting damage assessment information, and providing aid to citizens in need.

