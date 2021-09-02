Thursday, September 2nd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Clearwater, FL — A motorcyclist who was arrested following a high-speed police chase told cops that he was “trying to show off” for his female passenger, with whom he was on a first date. Investigators say that 22-year-old Taylor Beverly ran through a red-light Saturday night while driving a white 2017 Suzuki with a female passenger. Beverly looked back and made eye contact with nearby Clearwater Police Department officers as he raced away.

Police then activated their cruiser’s lights and siren and sought to make a traffic stop. But when Beverly “drove well over 100-mph” and began to weave in and out of traffic and run multiple red lights, they broke off the pursuit. After the cops who initially gave chase alerted other units to be on the lookout for the suspect, Beverly was taken into custody around 10:00 p.m. after stopping his motorcycle at an intersection.

After being read his rights, Beverly reportedly confessed and “stated he was trying to show off for his date.” His passenger, however, was not impressed. The woman told cops she was “screaming at him to stop, but he refused.” Officer Kyle Bingham noted that, “This was their first date.” Beverly, who lives in Tampa, was charged with a felony for fleeing cops at high speed with wanton disregard for the safety of others.

