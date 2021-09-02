U.S. Air Force B-2 to Perform Fly-By for the Opening Ceremonies at the Thursday, Sept 2, SIU vs. SEMO Football Game at Houck Stadium
The U.S. Air Force will perform a B-2 Bomber fly-by during the opening ceremonies of the SEMO football game this evening (Thursday, Sept 2), prior to the 6:30 kick-off. Anyone attending the game will want to be in their seats early to listen to the SEMO Marching Band perform the national anthem and watch the fly-by. The aircraft and crew are flying out of Whiteman Air Force Base. The pilot of the B-2 is Captain Lauren “Fuze” Kram.