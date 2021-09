Missouri could see an increase in prices at the gas pump in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and over the Labor Day holiday time. Triple-A spokesperson Meredith Mitts says the storm forced the oil industry to take action.

She says it is hoped this will be a temporary slowdown in the supply.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!