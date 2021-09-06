City of Cape LABOR DAY REMINDER – Facility and Service Impacts (Trash, Council, etc.)

Monday trash and recycling routes will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday routes will be picked up on Wednesday. All other daily routes remain the same. Administrative offices will be closed, infrastructure and safety services never stop, and recreation facilities keep independent schedules. The next City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 7 Meetings are available live and recorded on Facebook and Youtube.

Read more:

https://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/news/whats_new/labor_day_observance__service_impacts

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!