Congrats to our next finalists!

The 2021 Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol contest continues as we congratulate our next set of finalists! Congratulations to Taylor Brotherton and Rosaline Bailey moving on to the finals from Benton Neighbor Days, picked by our judges. Logan Dame will also be moving on to the finals thanks to the Fan Vote picked by our audience!

KZIM KSIM is one step closer to crowning our 2021 Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol! Who will receive a thousand dollars cash? YOU get to help us decide! Our last preliminary event is in the Activities Tent at the SEMO District Fair on Saturday, September 11th. You get to help us decide which contestant, in addition to the judges’ pick, will move on to the finals at the SEMO District Fair on September 13th for a shot to win a thousand dollars!

