Poplar Bluff police investigating multiple shooting incidents

Authorities in Poplar Bluff are investigating multiple reported shootings from Friday night. Captain David Sutton with the Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that around 10:50 pm officers were dispatched to a gambling hall on South Westwood Boulevard in reference to shots fired. Officers at the scene learned that several people exchanged gunfire and one adult male was shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not released. About six minutes after that report, police received another report of shots being fired into a house on Gardner Street. While investigating that report, officers heard shots being fired north of their location. Officers later found that a round had struck a home in the 600 block of West Lexington Street. A witness told police that they saw two passenger vehicles exchange gunfire on West Lexington, between Garfield and Alice Streets. It is unknown if the shootings are connected to each other and they are all under investigation. Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!