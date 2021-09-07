Tuesday, September 7th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Vero Beach, FL — After fleeing from the scene of an auto crash he caused, a 25-year-old motorist–who was married earlier in the day and appeared under the influence–declared “All hail Donald Trump” before scuffling with Florida jailers who sought to restrain him. Police charge that Nicholas Ruthenberg was driving the wrong way on a Vero Beach street when he struck a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Ruthenberg ran from the scene of the crash, which resulted in the hospitalization of the other driver for “neck, back, and leg pain,” cops reported. Ruthenberg, who was subsequently arrested near the crash site, was acting erratically and “appeared as if he were under the influence of an unknown substance.” Upon arrival at the county jail, Ruthenberg declared “All hail Donald Trump” while failing a series of sobriety tests.

Ruthenberg’s blood alcohol level was 0.0, prompting police to ask him for a urine sample to “determine the presence of chemical or controlled substances.” As a cop prepared the urine test, Ruthenberg “started to take his pants off and then spread his buttocks. During which time he placed two fingers in his anus.” Ruthenberg was then placed back in handcuffs. He was charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!