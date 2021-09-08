IRS: protect documents, plan access to info after a disaster

Recent Hurricanes, floods, and wildfires all remind us that natural disasters can happen at any time. We have seen plenty in Missouri as well in recent years. The recovery from these events depends on how prepared we are, and that we have important information and documents in a safe place. IRS Spokesman Michael Devine says that the first thing to do is to have a specific disaster plan. He says some natural disasters come so fast that we cannot get out of the way, so he offers this trick.

Devine says safety deposit boxes are safe. He also says to video your possessions and email them to yourself for insurance purposes.

