Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inducts 44 members
“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 44 volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 21 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“The 4-H program would not be possible without our dedicated volunteers,” Augustine said. “They are the backbone of 4-H, supporting and nurturing thousands of young people every year. We are proud to recognize these dedicated people who have helped shape 4-H history.”
Inductees from 35 counties established a legacy totaling 1,101 years of service to 4-H. Missouri 4-H friends and family members attended the 15th annual event, which was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“We are eternally grateful to the more than 7,000 volunteers who provide mentorship and guidance to our youth, helping them become leaders and responsible adults,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.
“Now, more than ever, we must celebrate and thank them for the years of service they have dedicated to educating young people,” Fabregas added. “Year after year, our volunteers—like the ones we celebrate today—continue to demonstrate the true meaning of devotion, compassion and commitment, helping us build a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”
2021 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:
- George Ballay, Barry County
- Barbara and *Bill Phipps, Barton County
- Debbie Dieckman, Benton County
- Ruth Ann Swindler, Caldwell County
- Nancy Miller, Cass County
- DeWayne Selway, Clark County
- Gwen Mayes, Clinton County
- Schulte’s Fresh Foods, Cole County
- David and Jennifer Huecker, Cooper County
- Rosemary Campbell, Crawford County
- Mary Kahre, Dade County
- Bob and Idella Barton, De Kalb County
- Linda Saunders, Franklin County
- *Don and Kathy Sissel, Greene County
- Fred and Patty Boehler, Henry County
- Jennifer Chandler, Jasper County
- Clint Cochran, Johnson County
- Heather Thomas, Knox County
- Glen and Sally Nadler of Nadler’s Meats, Lafayette County
- Clea Kleeman, Lawrence County
- Tim Coy, Lewis County
- Theresa Pope, Lincoln County
- Bill Brockman, Linn County
- Steve Radcliff, Livingston County
- Amy Schaefer, Macon County
- Rusty Rothweiler, Marion County
- Patsy Luebbert, Osage County
- Joe Henry Bruch Jr., Pike County
- Mary Kay and Ron Grusenmeyer, Platte County
- Marla Stegall, Randolph County
- Jill Jones, Ray County
- Dave & Lu Koch, Scotland County
- Mary Keiser, St. Charles County
- Jenise Burch, Vernon County
- Walter and Delanna Branson, Warren County
*Posthumous award.