Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inducts 44 members

“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H club members, 44 volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 21 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.

The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“The 4-H program would not be possible without our dedicated volunteers,” Augustine said. “They are the backbone of 4-H, supporting and nurturing thousands of young people every year. We are proud to recognize these dedicated people who have helped shape 4-H history.”

Inductees from 35 counties established a legacy totaling 1,101 years of service to 4-H. Missouri 4-H friends and family members attended the 15th annual event, which was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“We are eternally grateful to the more than 7,000 volunteers who provide mentorship and guidance to our youth, helping them become leaders and responsible adults,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development.

“Now, more than ever, we must celebrate and thank them for the years of service they have dedicated to educating young people,” Fabregas added. “Year after year, our volunteers—like the ones we celebrate today—continue to demonstrate the true meaning of devotion, compassion and commitment, helping us build a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”

2021 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees:

George Ballay, Barry County

Barbara and *Bill Phipps, Barton County

Debbie Dieckman, Benton County

Ruth Ann Swindler, Caldwell County

Nancy Miller, Cass County

DeWayne Selway, Clark County

Gwen Mayes, Clinton County

Schulte’s Fresh Foods, Cole County

David and Jennifer Huecker, Cooper County

Rosemary Campbell, Crawford County

Mary Kahre, Dade County

Bob and Idella Barton, De Kalb County

Linda Saunders, Franklin County

*Don and Kathy Sissel, Greene County

Fred and Patty Boehler, Henry County

Jennifer Chandler, Jasper County

Clint Cochran, Johnson County

Heather Thomas, Knox County

Glen and Sally Nadler of Nadler’s Meats, Lafayette County

Clea Kleeman, Lawrence County

Tim Coy, Lewis County

Theresa Pope, Lincoln County

Bill Brockman, Linn County

Steve Radcliff, Livingston County

Amy Schaefer, Macon County

Rusty Rothweiler, Marion County

Patsy Luebbert, Osage County

Joe Henry Bruch Jr., Pike County

Mary Kay and Ron Grusenmeyer, Platte County

Marla Stegall, Randolph County

Jill Jones, Ray County

Dave & Lu Koch, Scotland County

Mary Keiser, St. Charles County

Jenise Burch, Vernon County

Walter and Delanna Branson, Warren County

*Posthumous award.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!