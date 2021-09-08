MU broadband economist: it should be an essential service

US Senator Roy Blunt now says that we must begin to treat broadband as a more essential service, especially since the COVID pandemic sent us home and we needed to connect for school, for doctors, for work. With federal funding, we are closer to connecting the state. One of the most “plugged in” researchers on the topic is MU extension economist Sarah Low, who actually wrote the broadband structure plan for the USDA under President Trump. She agrees with Senator Blunt.

One of the biggest challenges is not funding, but knowing where the gaps are. Dr. Low says the final broadband coverage may be a patchwork of providers.

